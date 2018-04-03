Directors Guild Awards Sets 2019 Ceremony Date

The Directors Guild of America has announced that the 71st annual DGA Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Guillermo del Toro won the DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement for “The Shape of Water” this year. He went on to nab the Academy Award for best director and best picture.

The DGA Award is one of the top indicators of Oscar sentiment, with all but seven of the DGA winners since 1948 going on to take the best director Oscar. The last divergence came in 2013 when Ben Affleck won the DGA Award for “Argo,” even though he did not receive an Oscar nomination.

The “Handmaid’s Tale,” “Veep,” and “Big Little Lies” won the major TV awards at the ceremony on Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

The SAG Awards has set the date for next year’s ceremony: Jan. 27 at its usual location at the Shrine Auditorium in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, is expected to hold the 76th edition of its show in January. The Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America have not yet announced their awards dates.