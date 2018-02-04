DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 70th annual DGA Awards are under way at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with Judd Apatow hosting the show.

Directors Guild of America President Thomas Schlamme opened the ceremonies Saturday night. Referring to his work on “The West Wing,” he said, “I will continue to model myself after the fictitious president,” he said.

Schlamme emphasized the guild’s commitment to opposing sexual harassment, saying, “This is not just a fight by women for women. They didn’t create this problem. It’s a fight for everyone for a better world for everyone.

“What’s clear is our decades-long fight to ensure the inclusion of women and people of color in the director’s chair,” he added.

Apatow offered several well-received jibes at Harvey Weinstein, saying, “What Harvey Weinstein ruined was robes. If I wear one now, my wife says ‘ewww.'”

Niki Caro won the first award of the evening in children’s programs for Netflix’s “Anne with an E” for the “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny” episode.

Glenn Weiss won the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for the 89th Annual Academy Awards, made memorable by the mistaken presentation of the Best Picture Oscar to “La La Land” rather than “Moonlight.” Weiss thanked the members of his crew for dealing with the mistake quickly and his teachers for instructing him in dealing with stressful situations.

“It’s not just about how to direct but how to react when there’s pressure,” he added.

Don Roy King won the variety/talk — regularly scheduled program category for the “Saturday Night Live” segment hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It was his third DGA award.

WINNERS OF THE 70TH DGA AWARDS

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

GLENN WEISS

The 89th Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl TeetzelMoore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jimmy Fallon”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

NIKI CARO

Anne with an E, “Your Will Shall Decide Your Destiny”

(Netflix)