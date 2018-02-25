‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Win Cinema Audio Society Awards for Sound Mixing

Christopher Nolan’s World War II thriller “Dunkirk” walked away with top honors for sound mixing from the 54th annual Cinema Audio Society Saturday night, hosted by “The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta.

The film, which received eight Oscar nominations including best sound editing and best sound mixing, previously received the British Academy’s sound prize and an award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors organization.

“The greatest recognition you could get is recognition from your peers,” “Dunkirk” production mixer Mark Weingarten said during his acceptance speech, with the crew also giving a shout out to composer Hans Zimmer.

Filling out the film fields, Pixar’s “Coco” won for animated feature while Brett Morgen’s Jane Goodall portrait “Jane” won in the documentary category. This year’s other Oscar nominees for both sound editing and sound mixing are “Baby Driver,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

When the winners started to give lengthy acceptance speeches, Kosta joked, “we only have this room until noon tomorrow.”

On the television side at the CAS Awards, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won its fifth-straight CAS prize in the one-hour series category, while Netflix’s “Black Mirror” won in the TV movie/miniseries field.

HBO’s “Silicon Valley” usurped longtime champ “Modern Family” in the half-hour series category, while “Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge” took the non-fiction/variety/music series award.

“Darkest Hour” director Joe Wright received the organization’s Filmmaker Award, presented by sound engineer Craig Berkey after Gary Oldman, who was scheduled to give the award, came down the flu and sent Berkey to read his speech. Edgar Wright also spoke about Wright, joking that CAS must have thought he was either Wright’s “twin brother or at the very least, one of his emergency contacts.”

“You’re about to be hit with all the pent up sentimentality of all the speeches I haven’t given this season,” Wright said in his speech, referencing “Darkest Hour’s” lack of award circuit wins. He spoke on gaining his childhood love of sound and music from his father, who was a puppeteer, and in terms of his own career, said, “occasionally a well-meaning film-goer will tell me my films are like paintings. Although externally I try to remain polite, internally I am very offended. A film must be conceived and realized as sound and image relating to one another in the wonder of time.”

Last year’s CAS winners included “La La Land,” “Game of Thrones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Full list of CAS Award winners below.

Motion Picture — Live Action

“Dunkirk”

Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker

Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Motion Picture — Animated

“Coco”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

Motion Picture — Documentary

“Jane”

Production Mixer – Lee Smith

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw

Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS

Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

Television Movie or Miniseries

“Black Mirror” – “USS Callister”

Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard

Re-recording Mixer – Will Miller

ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock

Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

Television Series — 1 Hour

“Game of Thrones” – “Beyond the Wall”

Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS

Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

Television Series — 1/2 Hour

“Silicon Valley” – Episode 9: “Hooli-Con”

Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech

Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Special

“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge”

Production Mixer – David Hocs

Production Mixer – Tom Tierney

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Outstanding Product — Production

Sound Devices: Mix Pre- 10T Recorder Zaxcom: ZMT3-Phantom

Outstanding Product — Post-Production

iZotope, Inc.: RX 6 Advanced



Student Recognition Award

Xiang Li, Chapman University

Filmmaker Award

Joe Wright