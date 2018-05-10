Chris Pratt to Receive Generation Award at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chris Pratt'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2' film premiere, Arrivals, Hammersmith Apollo, London, UK - 24 Apr 2017
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt will be this year’s recipient of the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual Generation Award is given to an outstanding talent who has made significant contributions in film and television.

Pratt, who most recently starred in record-breaking blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War,” developed a fanbase from his breakout role in sitcom “Parks and Recreation” as Andy Dwyer. He appeared on the NBC show with Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, and Aubrey Plaza for seven seasons.

He has since become an action star with lead roles in “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” as the superhero Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord.  Pratt also had supporting roles in “Moneyball,” “The Lego Movie,” “Her,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He also co-starred with Jennifer Lawrence in sci-fi drama “Passengers.”

He will soon reprise his role as Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which hits theaters June 22.

Previous winners of the Generation Award include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Adam Sandler, and Jamie Foxx.

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the awards show, which airs on the network on June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

  • Chris Pratt'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'

