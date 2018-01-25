Casey Affleck Withdraws as Oscar Presenter for Best Actress

Casey Affleck has withdrawn from presenting the best actress award at the March 4 Academy Award ceremonies.

A rep for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the withdrawal on Thursday. Affleck was not immediately available for comment.

Affleck won the best actor award last year for “Manchester by the Sea.” He would have been in line to present the best actress award if the Academy had followed tradition, under which the previous year’s best actor winner would present the following year’s award for best actress.

Accusations of misconduct by Affleck on the set of 2010’s “I’m Still Here” have been highlighted in recent months.

More to come…