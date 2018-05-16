Cannes: ‘Diamantino’ Wins Critics’ Week Grand Prize

“Diamantino” by directors Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt was announced Wednesday as the winner of the annual Critics Week sidebar at Cannes.

The Franco-Brazilian-Portuguese comedy drama had emerged as the hot favorite to win the section. Directed by first timers Abrantes and Schmidt, it chronicles the fall from grace of a top football (soccer) player after his knee collapses and ends his career. What follows is a descent into and exploration of numerous dark sides of life.

The prize for the best short film was awarded to “Hector Malot – The Last Day Of The Year” (aka “Ektoras Malo : I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias”) by Greek director Jacqueline Lentzou.

The Critics Week is a sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival. This year its 57th edition runs May 9-17.

Feature films

“Chris the Swiss” dir. Anja Kofmel

“Diamantino” dirs. Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

“Egy Nap” (aka “Un Jour”) dir. Zsofia Szilagyi

“Fugue” (aka “Fuga”) Agnieszka Smoczynska

“Woman at War” (aka “Kona Fer I Strio”) Benedikt Erlingsson

“Sauvage” dir. Camille Vidal-Naquet

“Sir” (aka “Monsieur”) dir. Rohena Gera

Short Films

“Amor, Avenidas Novas” dir. Duarte Coimbra

“Hector Malot – The Last Day Of The Year” (aka “Ektoras Malo : I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias”) dir. Jacqueline Lentzou

“Exemplary Citizen” (aka “Mo-Bum-Shi-Min”) dir. Kim Cheol-Hwi

“Pauline Asservie” dir. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

“La Persistente” dir. Camille Lugan

“Rapace” (“Rapaz”) dir. Felipe Galvez

“Schaecher” dir. Flurin Giger

“The Tiger” (aka “Tiikeri”) dir. Mikko Myllylahti

“Un Jour de Mariage” dir. Elias Belkeddar

“Normal” (aka “Ya Normalniy”) dir. Michael Borodin