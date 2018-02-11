‘Call Me by Your Name,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win 2018 USC Scripter Awards

“Call Me by Your Name” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” walked away with top honors for adaptations of the written word at the University of Southern California’s 30th annual Scripter Awards ceremony Saturday night. The event was held at USC’s Doheny Library on the university’s south Los Angeles campus.

Annually presented by the USC Libraries organization, the Scripter is unique in the awards season for recognizing the authors of source material in addition to the screenwriters who adapt their work. Author Andreì Acinman and screenwriter James Ivory were honored for “Call Me by Your Name,” while author Margaret Atwood and screenwriter Bruce Miller were recognized for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In addition to this year’s Scripter winners, legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola was also honored at the ceremony. The 78-year-old Coppola, who won screenwriting Oscars for “Patton” and “The Godfather,” received the USC Libraries’ Literary Achievement Award.

Originally focused on book adaptations, the eligible field of play has expanded over the years to include previously-written scripts (paving the way for remakes) and comic books. In 2016, the USC Libraries inaugurated a new Scripter award for television adaptations.

Related 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Phantom Thread' Rule International Cinephile Society Awards Margaret Atwood on 'Handmaid's Tale' Show Pay: It 'Wasn't a Lot of Money' (Exclusive Excerpt)

The first annual recipients of the Scripter prize were author Helene Hanff and screenwriter Hugh Whitemore for 1988’s “84 Charing Cross Road.” Other previous winners include “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Wonder Boys,” “Children of Men” and “12 Years a Slave.”

Winners of the television prize have included HBO’s “Show Me a Hero” and, in a recent tie, Amazon’s “The Night Manager” and FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Last year’s film winner was “Moonlight,” which both USC and the Writers Guild of America deemed an adaptation of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s short script “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” The film Academy’s writers branch ruled it to be original due to the fact that McCraney’s piece was never published or produced. McCraney and writer-director Barry Jenkins ultimately won the original screenplay Oscar for the film.

In determining the Scripter winners, a selection committee composed of WGA members, award-winning screenwriters and authors, industry executives and other members of the film community annually narrows the field of eligible works to a list of nominees and then chooses the year’s best adaptations. (Disclosure: I am a member of the USC Scripter selection committee.)

Due to a three-way tie this year, there were seven nominees in the Scripter’s film competition. The others were “The Disaster Artist,” “Logan,” “The Lost City of Z,” “Molly’s Game,” “Mudbound” and “Wonder Woman.”

A tie also resulted in six nominations for television. The other contenders were “Alias Grace,” “Big Little Lies,” “Genius,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and “Mindhunter.”

This year’s Oscar- and WGA-nominated adapted screenplays are “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Logan,” “Molly’s Game” and “Mudbound.” WGA-nominated television adaptations include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Zac & Mia.”