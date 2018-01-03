‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Pick Up ACE Editing Nominations

Films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Dunkirk” and “Baby Driver” joined television series like “Black-ish,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” as nominees for American Cinema Editors’ 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards Wednesday.

“Blade Runner” and “Dunkirk” were nominated in the dramatic film category along with “Molly’s Game,” “The Post” and “The Shape of Water.” “Baby Driver” was recognized alongside “Get Out,” “I, Tonya,” “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in the comedy field.

The “Three Billboards” nomination is noteworthy as the film competes in the drama category at the Golden Globes this year, yet it has been situated as a comedy with ACE.

Other TV series nominated include “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Portlandia,” “Will & Grace,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Fargo” and “Game of Thrones,” while miniseries/TV movies in the mix include “Feud,” “Genius” and “The Wizard of Lies.” HBO’s “Big Little Lies” was chalked up in the drama series category.

On the film critics circuit so far this year, “Baby Driver” and “Dunkirk” have reaped the most kudos.

Full list of ACE nominees below. Winners will be revealed at the 68th annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, Jan. 26.

Related 'La La Land,' 'Arrival,' 'This Is Us' Win ACE Eddie Awards for Film Editing ACE Honors J.J. Abrams, Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Joe Walker, ACE)

“Dunkirk” (Lee Smith, ACE)

“Molly’s Game” (Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE)

“The Post” (Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar)

“The Shape of Water” (Sidney Wolinsky, ACE)

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedic)

“Baby Driver” (Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE)

“Get Out” (Gregory Plotkin)

“I, Tonya” (Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE)

“Lady Bird” (Nick Houy)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Jon Gregory, ACE)

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Coco” (Steve Bloom)

“Despicable Me 3” (Clair Dodgson)

“The Lego Batman Movie” (David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE)

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“Cries From Syria” (Aaron I. Butler)

“Jane” (Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen)

“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold” (Ann Collins)

“LA 92” (TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay)

Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)

“The Defiant Ones” — “Part 1” (Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray)

“Five Came Back” — “The Price of Victory” (Will Znidaric)

“The Nineties” — “Can We All Get Along?” (Inbal Lessner, ACE)

“Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge” — “01” (Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

“Black-ish” — “Lemons” (John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge” (Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes)

“Portlandia” — “Amore” (Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim)

“Will & Grace” — Grandpa Jack” (Peter Beyt)

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — “Fatwa!” (Steven Rasch, ACE)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — “The Shucker” (Jonathan Corn, ACE)

“Glow” — “Pilot” (William Turro, ACE)

“Veep” — “Chicklet” (Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman)

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

“Better Call Saul” — “Chicanery” (Skip Macdonald, ACE)

“Better Call Saul” — “Witness” (Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE)

“Fargo” — “Aporia” (Henk Van Eeghen, ACE)

“Fargo” — “Who Rules the Land of Denial” (Andrew Seklir, ACE)

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need” (David Berman)

“Game of Thrones” — “Beyond the Wall” (Tim Porter, ACE)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Offred” (Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin)

“Stranger Things” — “The Gate” (Kevin D. Ross, ACE)

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

“Feud” — “Pilot” (Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos)

“Genius: Einstein” — “Chapter One” (James D. Wilcox)

“The Wizard of Lies” (Ron Patane)

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

“Deadliest Catch” — “Lost at Sea” (Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” — “The Perfect Scientology Family” (Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman)

“VICE News Tonight” — “Charlottesville: Race & Terror” (Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas)