'Blade Runner,' 'Mudbound,' 'Game of Thrones' Land ASC Cinematography Nominations

Kristopher Tapley

Mudbound
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has revealed nominations in film and television categories for 2017.

In the theatrical fields, three-time ASC winner Roger Deakins was nominated for “Blade Runner 2049” alongside Bruno Delbonnel for “Darkest Hour,” Hoyte van Hoytema for “Dunkirk,” Dan Laustsen for “The Shape of Water” and Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound.”

With her nomination, Morrison becomes the first female DP to ever be nominated by the group. If she is recognized by the film Academy, she’ll also become the first female cinematographer ever nominated for an Oscar.

The lineup is nearly an all-digital one, with the IMAX photography of “Dunkirk” carrying the torch for celluloid alone. It also closely aligns with the British Academy’s nominees in the category, announced Tuesday morning. (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was recognized there in lieu of “Mudbound.”)

The ASC also revealed its Spotlight Award nominees. The category was instituted in 2013 ago to shine light on under-seen independent films and gems from the festival circuit. Winners have included “House of Others,” “Macbeth,” “Son of Saul” and “Concrete Night” and “Ida.”

Nominees for the Spotlight Award this year included two prizewinners from last year’s Camerimage festival in Poland: Golden Frog winner Máté Herbai for “On Body and Soul” and Silver Frog winner Mikhail Krichman for “Loveless.” Mart Taniel was also nominated, for “November.”

On the television side, both HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and SyFy’s “12 Monkeys” double-dipped with a pair of nominations each. Other nominees included “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Crown,” “Outlander,” “Legion,” “The Originals,” “Gotham,” “The Deuce,” “Sometimes the Good Kill,” “Genius,” “Training Day” and “Mindhunter.”

The nominations were revealed at the ASC’s annual Nominees Luncheon at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood. Winners will be announced at the 32nd annual ASC Awards on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Full list of nominations below.

Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “Blade Runner 2049”
Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for “Darkest Hour”
Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC for “Dunkirk”
Dan Laustsen, DFF for “The Shape of Water”
Rachel Morrison, ASC for “Mudbound”

Spotlight Award
Máté Herbai, HSC for “On Body and Soul”
Mikhail Krichman, RGC for “Loveless”
Mart Taniel for “November”

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Gonzalo Amat for “The Man in the High Castle” (“Land O’ Smiles”)
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for “The Crown” (“Smoke and Mirrors”)
Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC for “Game of Thrones” (“The Spoils of War”)
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for “Game of Thrones” (“Dragonstone”)
Alasdair Walker for “Outlander” (“The Battle Joined”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC for “Legion” (“Chapter 1”)
David Greene, ASC, CSC for “12 Monkeys” (“Mother”)
Kurt Jones for “The Originals” (“Bag of Cobras”)
Boris Mojsovski, CSC for “12 Monkeys” (“Thief”)
Crescenzo Notarile, ASC for “Gotham” (“The Executioner”)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
Pepe Avila del Pino for “The Deuce” (Pilot)
Serge Desrosiers, CSC for “Sometimes the Good Kill”
Mathias Herndl, AAC for “Genius” (“Chapter 1”)
Shelly Johnson, ASC for “Training Day” (Pilot – “Apocalypse Now”)
Christopher Probst, ASC for “Mindhunter” (Pilot)

