You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Sweeps 45th Annie Awards

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Progression Image 3 of 3: Final Frame..ASPIRING MUSICIAN — In Disney•Pixar’s “Coco,” Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like the celebrated Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). But when he strums his idol’s guitar, he sets off a mysterious chain of events. Directed by Lee Unkrich, co-directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson, “Coco” opens in theaters Nov. 22, 2017.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pixar

“Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature.

Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave Hale, Jason Johnston, Carl Kaphan and Keith Daniel Klohn), character animation (John Chun Chiu Lee), character design (Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez and Zaruhi Galstyan), music (Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco and Adrian Molina), production design (Harley Jessup, Danielle Feinberg, Bryn Imagire, Nathaniel McLaughlin and Ernesto Nemesio), storyboarding (Dean Kelly), writing (Adrian Molina and Matthew Aldrich) and editorial (Steve Bloom, Lee Unkrich, Greg Snyder and Tim Fox).

Coming on the heels its Golden Globe win for animated feature, the Annies victory cements “Coco’s” position as the frontrunner in the category for the Oscars.

Cartoon Saloon’s “The Breadwinner” was named best animated feature — independent, and will go up against “Coco” for the Academy prize on March 4.

Lakers star Kobe Bryant and veteran animator Glen Keane’s “Dear Basketball” won the Annie for short subject, giving it an edge as well on Oscar night in the animated short category.

“Revolting Rhymes,” Magic Light Pictures’ adaptation of Roald Dahl’s reimagining of classic fairy tales, picked up the prize for best animated special production. The short film will go up against “Dear Basketball” in the animated short category at the Oscars.

On the TV side, it was a big night for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. “Rick and Morty” took home trophies for best general audience TV/broadcast production and writing (Ryan Ridley and Dan Guterman), while “Samurai Jack” garnered three awards: one for Craig Kellman’s character design, one for Scott Wills for production design and one for Paul Douglas for editorial. Overall, Cartoon Network snagged six awards, including a best animated TV/broadcast production for children win for “We Bare Bears.”

Disney Television Animation’s “Disney Mickey Mouse” picked up three awards, including direction (Dave Wasson, Eddie Trigueros and Alonso Ramirez-Ramos), storyboarding (Trigueros) and music (Christopher Willis). Disney Junior’s “Octonauts” won the award for best TV/broadcast production for preschool children.

Long-time voice actor Tom Kenny won an award for his vocal work as the title character in Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Other winners included Lyft’s “June” for TV/broadcast commercial; student film “Poles Apart” by Polma Baeza; DreamWorks Animation Television’s “Trollhunters” for character animation in a TV/broadcast production; “War of the Planet of the Apes” for character animation in a live-action production; and “Cuphead” for character animation in a video game.

In juried accolades, the Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to animation was given to British character animator James Baxter, “SpongeBob SquarePants” creator Stephen Hillenburg and Canadian animation duo Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement went to TVPaint for its 2D animation software. Studio MDHR Entertainment was awarded the Special Achievement Award for its 1930s-inspired game “Cuphead.” The June Foray Award for benevolent impact was given to animation historian Didier Ghez. And a certificate of merit awarded to David Nimitz, who was Foray’s longtime caretaker.

The Annie Awards ceremony, held at Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA and live-streamed on the Annie Awards website, was dedicated to ASIFA-Hollywood’s founding member June Foray, the legendary voice actor who passed away last year at the age of 99. “More than anyone else, June was responsible for founding the Annies 45 years ago. This will be the first year she is not going to be with us, so we will do our best to remember and celebrate June’s creativity, generosity and unrelenting advocacy for the animation community,” said ASIFA-Hollywood Executive Director Frank Gladstone, ahead of the ceremony.

The Time’s Up and #MeToo movements were also in evidence at the ceremony as the org Women in Animation urged members to wear white roses and Time’s Up pins to the event.

Complete list of winners:

Best Animated Feature

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Animated Feature — Independent
“The Breadwinner”
Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions

Best Animated Special Production

“Revolting Rhymes”
Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

“Dear Basketball”
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

“June”
Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Television Production for Preschool Children

“Octonauts”
Episode: Operation Deep Freeze
Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, in association with Brown Bag Films

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

“We Bare Bears”
Episode: Panda’s Art
Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Rick and Morty”
Episode 303: “Pickle Rick”
Williams Street Productions

Best Student Film

“Poles Apart”
Paloma Baeza

Animated Effects in an Animated Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Shaun Galinak, Dave Hale, Jason Johnston, Carl Kaphan, Keith Daniel Klohn

Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Trollhunters”
Episode: 205 – “Homecoming”
DreamWorks Animation Television
Bruno Chiou, Yi-Fan Cho, Kevin Jong , Chun-Jung Chu

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
John Chun Chiu Lee

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Chernin Entertainment, TSG Entertainment, River Road Entertainment, 20th Century Fox
Daniel Barrett, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Emile Ghorayeb, Luisma Lavin Peredo, Alessandro Bonora

Character Animation in a Video Game

“Cuphead”
StudioMDHR
Hanna Abi-Hanna

Character Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Samurai Jack”
Episode: XCVI
Adult Swim
Craig Kellman

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Daniel Arriaga, Daniela Strijleva, Greg Dykstra, Alonso Martinez, Zaruhi Galstyan

Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse”
Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Walt Disney Television Animation
Dave Wasson, Eddie Trigueros, Alonso Ramirez-Ramo

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Music in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse”
Episode: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
Walt Disney Television Animation
Christopher Willis

Music in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Michael Giacchino, Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Germaine Franco, Adrian Molina

Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Samurai Jack”
Episode: XCIII
Adult Swim
Scott Wills

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studio
Harley Jessup, Danielle Feinberg, Bryn Imagire, Nathaniel McLaughlin, Ernesto Nemesio

Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Disney Mickey Mouse”
Episode: Bee Inspired
Walt Disney Television Animation
Eddie Trigueros

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Dean Kelly

Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Square Pants
“SpongeBob SquarePants

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel
“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios

Writing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Rick and Morty”
Ryan Ridley, Dan Guterman
Episode: 307 – “The Ricklantis Mixup”
Williams Street Productions

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Adrian Molina, Matthew Aldrich
Pixar Animation Studios

Editorial in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“Samurai Jack”
Episode: XCIII, XCIV, XCIX
Adult Swim
Paul Douglas

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

“Coco”
Pixar Animation Studios
Steve Bloom, Lee Unkrich, Greg Snyder, Tim Fox

More TV

  • Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg

    Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg Return to 'Saturday Night Live' (Watch)

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • Progression Image 3 of 3: Final

    Pixar's 'Coco' Sweeps 45th Annie Awards

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • Alec Baldwin Donald Trump SNL

    'Saturday Night Live' Sees Alec Baldwin Return as Trump in 'Fox & Friends' Parody (Watch)

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • Iceland's Sagafilm Produce Political Series 'The

    Iceland's Sagafilm to Produce Political Series 'The Minister' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBC to Use Keala Settle's 'This Is Me' to Spark Attention for Winter Olympics

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • ESPN's Suzy Kolber Talks Overpreparation, Super

    ESPN's Suzy Kolber Talks Overpreparation, Super Bowl LII

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

  • 'L.A. Confidential' Lands CBS Pilot Order

    'L.A. Confidential' Lands CBS Pilot Order Alongside Eric Holder, Ava DuVernay Projects

    “Coco,” Pixar’s colorful journey through the Land of the Dead, swept the 45th Annie Awards on Saturday, winning in every category in which it was nominated, picking up 11 trophies overall, including best animated feature. “Coco” also won prizes for direction (Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina), voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), animated effects (Shaun Galinak, Dave […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad