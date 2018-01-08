You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Allison Janney Thanks Tonya Harding During Golden Globes Win

75th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Alison Janney, I, Tonya, winner Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Allison Janney took home the Golden Globe for her supporting role in “I, Tonya” at the 75th annual awards show.

Janney, who portrays Harding’s abusive mother, LaVona Golden, in the film, recognized the real-life Tonya Harding during her acceptance speech.

“I would just like to thank Tonya [Harding] for sharing her story,” the actress said while pointing to the Olympic figure skater in the audience. “What this movie did is tell a story about class in America, tell a story about the disenfranchised, tell the story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality, tell a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media and truths we all tell ourselves. It’s an extraordinary movie, and I’m so proud of it.”

Janney also thanked her co-star Margot Robbie, calling her “a quadruple threat.” In addition to acting in the title role, Robbie produced the film.

Janney has been nominated for six Golden Globes — four for her role in “The West Wing” and one for “Mom,” but this was her first win.

“I, Tonya” landed three nods at the awards show, including best actress in a comedy or musical for Robbie and best picture – musical or comedy.

