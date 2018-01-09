Alliance of Women Film Journalists Names ‘Shape of Water’ Best Film of 2017

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has selected “The Shape of Water” as its top film, Guillermo del Toro as the top director, and Sally Hawkins for its bravest performance award.

Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” was also honored with three awards that included best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalf and two awards for Greta Gerwig for best woman director and best woman screenwriter.

The alliance awards are called the EDAs in honor of AWFJ founder Jennifer Merin’s mother, actress Eda Reiss Merin. “The Florida Project” won two EDA Awards for best supporting actor for Willem Dafoe and best breakthrough performance for Brooklynn Prince.

In the EDA special mention categories, documentary filmmaker Agnes Varda was voted to receive the Actress Defying Age and Ageism Award, while receiving the best documentary award for her film “Faces, Places.”

Kate Winslet won the organization’s Actress Most in Need of a New Agent for “Wonder Wheel” and “The Mountain Between Us.”

The alliance also honored Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd and all women who spoke out against sexual harassment with the EDA Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry. The Annual AWFJ Hall of Shame Award was bestowed upon the high-profile group of those accused of sexual abuse including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner.

“This past year was an important year for women to feel empowered to speak out and be heard,” said Merin. “The need for gender parity and gender diversity in the movie industry is patently clear, and the time to stop sexual harassment in all industries is now. These goals are fundamental to AWFJ’s mission and it’s core values.

“I am thrilled that for this year’s awards, our AWFJ members voted to honor such a diverse array of talent and to recognize those who are leading with their voices to put an end to long time misconduct, making the 2017 EDA Awards particularly relevant when art and film must be the vanguard of social progress.”