2018 Swiss Film Awards Honor ‘Blue My Mind,’ ‘The Paris Opera’

Lisa Brühlmann’s debut feature “Blue My Mind” was the stand-out performer at Friday night’s Swiss Film Awards in Zurich. The coming-of-age fantasy-drama secured best fiction film, screenplay and actress, for relative newcomer Lena Wedler.

After world premiering in the New Directors section of September’s San Sebastian Festival, “Blue My Mind” went on to win the Golden Eye and Critics’ Choice awards at the Zurich Film Festival in October.

“The Paris Opera” is Jean-Stéphane Bron’s third feature to take best documentary at the awards, from a total of seven nominations. One of most admired titles screening at least year’s UniFrance Rendez-vous, the film is a detailed, behind-the-scenes look at the famed Paris Opera, under the direction of Stephane Lissner.

Max Hubache won his second best actor award and Jessy Moravec took best performance in a supporting role their film “Mario.” Locarno and Zurich fest regular Marcel Gisler directed the tale of a love triangle between two professional soccer players and the sport.

Best short film went to Jan-Eric Mack’s Oscar-shortlisted “Facing Mecca,” which also won Best of the Festival and best student film at Palm Springs, and earned a silver medal at the U.S. Student Academy Awards.

A special honorary award was given to pioneer Georges Schwizgebel (“The Man with No Shadow”) for his contributions to the Swiss animation industry. Throughout his career, the animator has had his work recognized at Cannes, Annecy, Berlin and been nominated for six Swiss Film Awards. This year’s recognition coincides with the 50th anniversary of the GSFA (Swiss Animation Film Group), of which Schwizgebel is a founding member.

SWISS FILM AWARDS 2018 WINNERS

Best Fiction Film

“Blue My Mind,” Lisa Brühlmann

Best Documentary Film

“The Paris Opera,” Jean-Stéphane Bron

Best Short Film

“Facing Mecca,” Jan-Eric Mack

Best Animation Film

“Airport,” Michaela Müller

Best Screenplay

“Blue My Mind,” Lisa Brühlmann

Best Actress

Luna Wedler , “Blue My Mind”

Best Actor

Max Hubache, “Mario”

Best Performance in A Supporting Role

Jessy Moravec, “Mario”

Best Score

“The Little Witch,” Diego Baldenweg, Lionel Vincent Baldenweg, Nora Baldenweg

Best Cinematography

“Pure Charcoal,” Pio Corradi

Best Film Editing

“Almost There,” Gion-Reto Kilias

Honorary Award

Georges Schwizgebel

Special Academy Award

Thomas Nellen, “Vacuum”