Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Among 2018 Oscar Presenters

The first round of presenters for the 2018 Academy Awards was announced on Friday.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced that Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Daniela Vega will be among the stars presenting the statuettes. Many of the presenters have either won or been nominated for the Academy Awards themselves. Ali, Stone, and Davis all won Oscars in 2017 and Dern was previously nominated for two awards. In addition to presenting, Gerwig, Nanjiani, and Robbie are awards contenders this year and Vega’s film “A Fantastic Woman” was nominated for best foreign-language film.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” said De Luca and Todd. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

The 90th Oscars will hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PTAdditionally, “The Oscars: All Access” live-stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Oscar.com.

  • John Cusack

    Saban Films Saddles Up for Western 'Never Grow Old' in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

  • A Bad Moms Christmas

    'Bad Moms', 'Only the Brave' Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts

  • The Happy Prince

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Rupert Everett’s ‘The Happy Prince’

  • DMG Entertainment

    Chris Fenton Exits DMG

  • Margot Robbie Chadwick Boseman and Viola

    Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Among 2018 Oscar Presenters

  • james ivory Call me by your

    'Call Me by Your Name' Screenwriter James Ivory Looks Back on His Early Career

  • 'The Heiresses' Review (Las Herederas)

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Heiresses'

