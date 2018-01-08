You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Golden Globes Scorecard: 'Three Billboards' and 'Big Little Lies' Lead Pack

Matt Fernandez

Three Billboards Big Little Lies
CREDIT: Fox Searchlight/HBO

The 2018 Golden Globes has wrapped, and the clear pack leaders emerged.

In terms of film, Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the night’s biggest winner, walking away with the awards for best picture, best performance by an actress in a drama film for Frances McDormand, best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Sam Rockwell, and best screenplay for McDonagh.

Big Little Lies” was the year’s big television champion and took home four awards of its own: best limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actress, supporting actress, and supporting actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard, respectively.

Here’s the tally of the night’s winners:

Movie
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 4
The Shape of Water 2
Lady Bird 2
The Greatest Showman 1
I, Tonya 1
Coco 1
The Disaster Artist 1
Darkest Hour 1
In the Fade 1

TV Series
Big Little Lies 4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2
The Handmaid’s Tale 2
Fargo 1
This Is Us 1
Master of None 1

Movie Distributor
Fox Searchlight Pictures 6
A24 3
Focus Features 1
Magnolia Pictures 1
NEON / 30WEST 1
Twentieth Century Fox 1
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 1

TV Network
HBO 4
Amazon 2
Hulu 2
FX 1
NBC 1
Netflix 1

