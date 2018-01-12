‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Top Critics’ Choice Awards

“Get Out,” “The Shape of Water,” “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” were just some of the films and television series honored by the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. and Broadcast Television Journalists Assn. Thursday at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Overall nominations leader “The Shape of Water” walked away with the most movie awards with four, including best picture and best director for helmer Guillermo del Toro. On the television side, “Big Little Lies” also reigned with four wins, including yet another best limited series prize. “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won in the top drama and comedy fields.

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) and Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”) joined Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) in the winners circle for film acting honors, while Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”) were among the television acting victors.

The BFCA’s genre categories went to “Get Out” (best sci-fi/horror film), “Wonder Woman” (best action film) and “The Big Sick” (best comedy film). Screenplay honors went to “Get Out” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins presented Gal Gadot with the #SeeHer Award, honoring women who push boundaries and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape.

At the end of a day that saw five women come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct aimed at James Franco, the “Disaster Artist” star won the award for best actor in a comedy. He did not attend the ceremony, and presenter Walton Goggins accepted on his behalf.

The “Time’s Up” movement was otherwise very much a topic at hand. Del Toro, Gadot, Kidman and Kumail Nanjiani all referenced the amplification of women’s voices in their speeches. Meanwhile, emcee Olivia Munn was joined by comedian Niecy Nash for a tongue-in-cheek “Toast to the Good Guys” bit, appreciating all the men who behaved themselves in 2017. The segment also referenced the recent “All the Money in the World” pay gap dispute: “Thank you to all the producers for paying Niecy and I the same and Mark Wahlberg a million bucks,” Munn said.

Full list of nominees and winners below.

FILM

Best Picture

“The Big Sick”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water” – WINNER

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” – WINNER

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” – WINNER

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – WINNER

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – WINNER

Patrick Stewart, “Logan”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” – WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Mckenna Grace, “Gifted”

Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Brooklynn Prince, “The Florida Project” – WINNER

Millicent Simmonds, “Wonderstruck”

Jacob Tremblay, “Wonder”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Dunkirk”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“The Post”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name” (James Ivory) – WINNER

“The Disaster Artist” (Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber)

“Mudbound” (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

“Molly’s Game” (Aaron Sorkin)

“Wonder” (Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick” (Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani)

“Get Out” (Jordan Peele) – WINNER

“Lady Bird” (Greta Gerwig)

“The Post” (Liz Hannah, Josh Singer)

“The Shape of Water” (Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor)

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Martin McDonagh)

Best Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins) – WINNER

“Call Me by Your Name” (Sayombhu Mukdeeprom)

“Dunkirk” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

“Mudbound” (Rachel Morrison)

“The Shape of Water” (Dan Lausten)

Best Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Renée April)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Bridges) – WINNER

“The Shape of Water” (Luis Sequeira)

“Wonder Woman” (Lindy Hemming)

Best Editing

“Baby Driver” (Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos) – WINNER

“Blade Runner” (Joe Walker)

“Dunkirk” (Lee Smith) – WINNER

“The Post” (Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar)

“The Shape of Water” (Sidney Wolinsky)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour” – WINNER

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Wonder”

Best Production Design

“Beauty and the Beast” (Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Dennis Gassner; Alessandra Querzola)

“Dunkirk” (Nathan Crowley; Gary Fettis)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Jim Clay; Rebecca Alleway)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Tildesley; Véronique Melery)

“The Shape of Water” (Paul Denham Austerberry; Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin) – WINNER

Best Score

“Blade Runner 2049″ (Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer”)

“Darkest Hour” (Dario Marianelli)

“Phantom Thread” (Jonny Greenwood)

“The Post” (John Williams)

“The Shape of Water” (Alexandre Desplat) – WINNER

Best Song

“Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco” – WINNER

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“War for the Planet of the Apes” – WINNER

“Wonder Woman”

Best Animated Feature

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco” – WINNER

“Despicable Me 3”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Action Movie

“Baby Driver”

“Logan”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

“Wonder Woman” – WINNER

Best Comedy

“The Big Sick” – WINNER

“The Disaster Artist”

“Girls Trip”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” – WINNER

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Ragnarok”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Best Actress in a Comedy

Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

Zoe Kazan, “The Big Sick”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” – WINNER

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Get Out” – WINNER

“It”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Foreign Language Film

“BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade” – WINNER

“The Square”

“Thelma”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“American Gods” (Starz)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) – WINNER

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” – WINNER

Paul Giamatti, “Billions”

Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”

Ian McShane, “American Gods”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – WINNER

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, “Mr. Robot”

Asia Kate Dillon, “Billions”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things” – WINNER

Delroy Lindo, “The Good Fight”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “American Gods”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – WINNER

Cush Jumbo, “The Good Fight”

Margo Martindale, “Sneaky Pete”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) – WINNER

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Patriot” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” – WINNER

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Randall Park, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER

Sutton Foster, “Younger”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Constance Wu, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Walton Goggins, “Vice Principals” – WINNER

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory” – WINNER

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Jenifer Lewis, “Black-ish”

Alessandra Mastronardi, “Master of None”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Best Limited Series

“American Vandal” (Netflix)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO) – WINNER

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“The Long Road Home” (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“I Am Elizabeth Smart” (Lifetime)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“The Wizard of Lies” (HBO) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” – WINNER

Jack O’Connell, “Godless”

Evan Peters, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Jimmy Tatro, “American Vandal”

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Alana Boden, “I Am Elizabeth Smart”

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” – WINNER

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, “Genius”

Benito Martinez, “American Crime”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies” – WINNER

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” – WINNER

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Fargo”

Best Talk Show

“Ellen” (NBC)

“Harry” (Syndicated)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) – WINNER

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Best Animated Series

“Archer” (FX)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“Danger & Eggs” (Amazon)

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) – WINNER

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Best Unstructured Reality Series

“Born This Way” (A&E) – WINNER

“Ice Road Truckers” (History)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Live PD” (A&E)

“Ride with Norman Reedus” (AMC)

“Teen Mom” (MTV)

Best Structured Reality Series

“The Carbonaro Effect” (truTV)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“The Profit” (CNBC)

“Shark Tank” (ABC) – WINNER

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Best Reality Competition Series

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Chopped” (Food Network)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC) – WINNER

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen, “Chopped”

Tyra Banks, “America’s Got Talent”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Joanna and Chip Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – WINNER