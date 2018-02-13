Wong Kar-wai set as Beijing Festival Jury President

Iconic Hong Kong-based director Wong Kar-wai has been set as president of the jury for the competition section at the upcoming Beijing International Film Festival. Now in its eighth edition, the festival runs April 15-22, 2018.

Wong, who was born and studied in mainland China, but established his film career in Hong Kong previously won the competition’s Tiantan award with “The Grandmaster.” He has directord films including “In The Mood for Love” and “Chungking Express” which have become emblematic of a lush-style of yesteryear, Chinese-language, art house movies, as well as visual identities for Hong Kong.

The festival is backed by Beijing city authorities and other government departments. A couple of years back there were moves to cease operating competitive sections in China’s major film festivals, but local pressure may have prevailed as having an international competition, however dated or marginal film the selection, is seen as adding prestige to an event.

Through his Hong Kong and Beijing-based Jet Tone Films, Wong is also an active producer. Jet Tone’s “See You Tomorrow” was a major release at Christmas 2016, while his “Europe Raiders” is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2018.

As director Wong is set to direct “Tong Wars” for Amazon. The period piece about Chinese immigrants in the U.S. is written by Paul Attanasio (“Donnie Brasco,” “Quiz Show”). The show is believed to be Wong’s first long form series made for TV.