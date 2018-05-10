‘Wolf Warrior II’ Star Celina Jade Joins Cao Baoping’s ‘Perfect Blue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Celina Jade, the Hong Kong-based actress who emerged as the biggest on-screen discovery of smash hit “Wolf Warrior II,” is set to appear in upcoming mainland Chinese picture “Perfect Blue.”

The film is directed by Cao Baoping, who previously made “The Tale of Love and Death” and is noted as one of China’s foremost crime film exponents. “Perfect Blue,” which wrapped earlier this week, veers closer towards fantasy in a campus-set drama. The picture stars China’s leading actress, Fan Bingbing.

Jade was last year named by Variety and the International Film Festival and Awards Macao as one of Asia’s seven leading talents to watch. A trilingual performer, with martial arts and singing qualifications, she has been inundated with job offers in China and abroad. Movies now in post-production include the lead role in Mahua Funaga’s “Hello Mrs. Money” and pan-Asian action film “Triple Threat,” opposite martial arts aces Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais.

This week in France, Jade is taking part in numerous discussion and women’s-issues events at the Cannes Film Festival. These include fronting the China-Euro Women Forum, part of China-Euro Women Film Festival. She is also being honored by Chopard at a gala dinner highlighting female roles in the film industry.