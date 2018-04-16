‘Wolf Warrior’ Star Celina Jade to Cash in as ‘Mrs Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Celina Jade, star of “Wolf Warrior II,” is set as the lead in “Hello, Mrs. Money,” a big-budget Chinese comedy set to release in a prime period later this year.

It is produced by Mahua FunAge, a company that is China’s market leader in live comedy. It made a successful transition into film with 2015’s $218 million hit “Goodbye Mr. Loser,” and followed that with “Mr. Donkey” in 2016, and “Never Say Die” in 2017. Sports comedy, “Never Say Die” was released at the Chinese national Day holiday period and grossed $340 million.

The new film, which is now in post-production after a location shoot in Langkawi, Malaysia, is directed by Wu Yuhan, and co-stars Huang Cailun and “Goodbye Mr. Loser” star Chang Yuan. Mahua plans to release it on Sept. 30, 2018, again hitting the National Day holiday and Golden Week period.

The story involves mistaken identities, wedding plans and the surprise participation of a man’s wealthy aunt (Jade) at his engagement party.

Jade, last year named as one of Variety’s Asian Rising Stars, is building twin-track careers in the West and in Greater China. She previously appeared in “The Man With Iron Fists,” and CW’s “Arrow.” Last year she achieved a major breakthrough as the female lead of “Wolf Warrior II.” The film grossed over $850 million in China to become the highest-earning film of all time in the Middle Kingdom.

Represented by Epsilon Talent Management and CAA, Jade is next seen in international action film “Triple Threat,” and China’s “A Sweet Life.”