You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eros Confirms Wide Release in China for Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Salman Khan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Eros International

Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.”

The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. The film opened in India and major international territories in July 2015.

The Indian drama was directed by Kabir Khan and stars Salman Khan as Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl, who has got lost in India, with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

“Bajrangi” is being imported into China on flat fee (aka buyout) terms, which have been the norm for the handful of Indian films to have screened in China in recent years. Aside from co-productions, only Fox’s “My Name is Khan,” and “Secret Superstar” have been able to receive revenue sharing distribution terms. The China distributor is E Stars Films, an independent which has pioneered releases of Indian films in China.

Related

“There is high expectation and curiosity for the film post the success of recent Indian releases in China and the positive word of mouth ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ enjoys,” said E Stars CEO Allen Liu. “We anticipate tremendous potential in this beautiful drama starring one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema in a film that speaks the language of emotions like courage and hope which are universal”.

“Dangal” earned $196 million on release in China last year. “Secret Superstar” opened on top of the China box office this weekend, with $27 million in its opening three days. Both films starred Aamir Khan. Salman Khan (no relation to Aamir Khan) is one of the three biggest box office draws in India, but is considerably less known in China.

“Our Indo-China co-productions are still in the making which we are extremely excited about, meanwhile what better film than ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ starring one of India’s most loved superstars that weaves the universal story of cross border friendship to release in a growing market like China, said Eros CEO Jyoti Deshpande.

More Film

  • 'I Think We're Alone Now' Review

    Sundance Film Festival: 'I Think We're Alone Now'

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • The Happy Prince

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Happy Prince'

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • Sundance Film Review: 'Skate Kitchen'

    Sundance Film Review: 'Skate Kitchen'

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Salman Khan

    Eros Confirms Wide Release in China for Salman Khan's ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • Lion

    Hollywood Increases Domination of Australian Box Office in 2017

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • Frances McDormand SAG Awards

    SAG Awards: Actors Fall Hard for 'Three Billboards' but the Oscar Race Is Far From Over

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

  • SAG Awards Snubs and Suprises

    SAG Awards: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Two-year-old Salman Khan-starring film “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”  is set to receive a release on 8,000 cinema screens in China, producer Eros International has confirmed. The film hopes to build on the recent China box office success of other Indian films “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.” The film will release on March 2, 2018 as Variety previously reported. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad