China’s Media Regulator to Be Given Patriotic Mission

Presented as a piece of spring cleaning, China this week announced the abolition of its top media regulator, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), only to announce that the sector will instead be overseen by a new super-regulator directly attached to the State Council or cabinet.

The move was one of a dozen bureaucratic and agency mergers across China’s state apparatus – others cover matters such as banking and insurance, and immigration control – that were announced on Tuesday. They will be approved later this week by China’s ongoing national legislative session.

The changes were described as housekeeping measures that reduce the number of agencies and cut the possibility of infighting between those with overlap. Streamlining the organs of state also has the effect of reinforcing the hand of the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi Jinping, who is now ‘core leader’ without term limits, has worked for several months to eliminate most differences between Party and state. He has reinserted Party cadres into private companies, required companies to sell shares to state investors, and, in some cases, organized corporate bail-outs using a mix of state and private firms.

In the case of the media and entertainment sector, the past months have seen increasing controls over content and a pushback against foreign influence. Measures include a ban on hip hop and talent with tattoos, limits on Japanese anime, a ban on news gathering by private sector companies, and curbs on live streaming. Online, there has been regulatory creep as regulators have made social media platforms increasingly responsible for censoring the content and comments of their users. (That is in addition to the army of government censors commonly known as the Great Firewall of China, who went into overtime limiting public discussion of Xi Jinping’s recent further ascent.)

If media, entertainment and all online communications now fall under a single new regulator, there will be more scope for a hard, disciplinary line to be enforced. But a single regulator may provide some relief to the online operators, as there should be less uncertainly as to where that line is actually drawn.

There may be more to be disclosed about the super regulator. It was previously reported that SAPPRFT would be merged with the Party’s own publicity department. Other sources describe it being merged with the Ministry of Culture. And reporting in to the new agency, there may be a merger of the giant state broadcasters China Central Television (CCTV), China Radio International, and China National Radio.

The moves may also go some way to reinvigorating China’s attempt to project its soft power overseas. That was something Xi called for in 2016 and which he found that private sector companies like Wanda and Fosun were failing to deliver through their multi-billion dollar Hollywood acquisitions.

Just as China’s parliament is often dismissed as a rubber stamp, to liberal, Western ears, the idea of powerful and patriarchal state winning hearts and minds may sound improbable. But China is currently brimming with self-confidence, bolstered by growing wealth, polical stability, and patriotic movies, that have proved to be genuinely popular.

Chinese mercenaries saved the world and earned $854 million in “Wolf Warriors II” at the end of 2017. Now a Red Army triumph, “Operation Red Sea” has just earned $530 million to become the second biggest film of all time in Chinese cinemas. So easily is the can-do nationalist sentiment slipping down that a handsomely mounted documentary “Amazing China” is on its way to earning $40 million.