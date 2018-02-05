Wanda Film Sells $1.24 Billion Stake to Alibaba, China’s CIH

Dalian Wanda is to sell a 13% stake in listed subsidiary Wanda Film Holdings to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and to state-owned enterprise Cultural Investment Holdings. The deal is valued at $1.24 billion (RMB7.8 billion).

Alibaba will take the slightly larger slice of the company, paying $744 million (RMB4.68 billion.) CIH is state-controlled by the Beijing city authorities, but has its own share listing.

The deal will leave privately-held Dalian Wanda, diluted to below an outright majority of the film subsidiary. After the sale it will own 48.1%.

Wanda Film Holdings (previously Wanda Cinema Line) encompasses all of Dalian Wanda’s market leading multiplex cinema operations in mainland China, as well most of its production and distribution operations.

“The main purpose of the equity transfer of Wanda Film Holdings is to bring in shareholders with strategic value,” Dalian Wanda said in a statement. It specified that it expects the deal to bring it access to Alibaba’s massive trove of data. It also said that the relationship with CIH could create opportunities in cultural tourism and theme parks.

