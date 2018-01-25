Viacom’s ‘Padmaavat’ Opens in India Amid Violent Protests

After a prolonged battle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s $30 million period epic “Padmaavat” opened across most of India onThursday. The film’s release was accompanied by vandalism of malls and burning vehicles. A mobile phone video that went viral on Wednesday showed a bus full of school children being pelted with stones by “Padmaavat” protesters on the outskirts of Delhi. Many schools in Delhi decided not to open today.

India’s Supreme Court overturned the ban on the film’s release by the state governments of Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and appeals against the decision were dismissed. The states contended that the film’s release would cause law and order issues, but the Supreme Court pointed out that it was the governments’ duty to maintain peace.

Despite this, the Multiplex Association of India, a trade organization representing 75% of multiplex operators, advised its members in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa not to release the film until the situation calms down.

The film’s troubles began during its shoot when fringe groups belonging to the Hindu Rajput community claimed (sight unseen) that the film distorts history and railed against an alleged dream sequence in which Hindu queen Padmavati is wooed by Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji. Sets were repeatedly vandalized and Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone received death threats.

Related Amazon Prime Music to Launch in India After Saregama, Zee Content Deals Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Earned $20.3 Million in 2017

The release was deferred from Dec. 1, 2017, to Jan. 25. 2018. India’s Central Board of Film Certification changed the title from “Padmavati” to “Padmaavat,” after the fictitious Sufi poem on which the film is based, and ordered five cuts. Producers Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions complied. Paramount is distributing in a few international territories.

In the territories where it will enjoy an unfettered release, “Padmaavat” will have the benefit of a solo run as Sony’s female hygiene drama “Padman,” starring Akshay Kumar, postponed their release to Feb. 9. Jan. 26 is India’s Republic Day, a public holiday, thus creating a long weekend for “Padmaavat.”

Some commentators have suggested that the protests have a political agenda. They noted that violence has largely occurred in states governed by Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP, while opposition-held states have been largely calm. The film was passed for release in neighboring Pakistan.