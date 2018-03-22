Strong Women, Regional Cinema Wanted by India’s Viacom18 (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ajit Andhare

Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages.

Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” More are in development and Viacom 18 is now expanding into the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages.

“In many of these languages, we are present as a broadcaster and have a footprint. There are a lot of synergies in these regions,” Viacom 18 Motion Pictures COO Ajit Andhare told Variety.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is a part of Viacom 18, which is a joint venture between Viacom and Reliance Industries’ Network 18 media company. The parent company operates general entertainment channels in several Indian languages.

The company also distributes Paramount titles in India, and works with Lionsgate to distribute films including “La La Land” and “Nerve.” Upcoming releases include “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Bumblebee.”

Related

According to recent industry reports by EY and Deloitte, the market for Hollywood in India remains stagnant at around 10% of India’s box office. Andhare attributes the lack of growth to just one bad year when tent poles did not perform. “The long-term profile of Hollywood is very good in India,” said Andhare. “Tent poles will continue to find greater penetration in India. However, the mid-sized, content led films, are yet to find a critical mass. That’s the second leg of Hollywood growth and that’s a few years away.”

In Bollywood, Viacom 18 has differentiated itself with films with unusual subject matter like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and several women-centric films including the recent controversial hit “Padmaavat” that has grossed some $90 million worldwide. “Strong women have been at the heart of our films whether you look at “Queen,” “Mary Kom,” “Kahaani,” or “Padmaavat.” It’s a theme that connects very well with Indian society and the resurgence of women,” said Andhare.

Next up for Viacom 18 Motion Pictures is Nandita Das’ “Manto,” which is first expected to debut at an A-list international film festival.

More Film

  • Viacom 18 Makes Major Push Into

    Strong Women, Regional Cinema Wanted by India's Viacom18 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • Deadpool 2 Cable

    Ryan Reynolds Goes Up Against Josh Brolin in New Action-Packed 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • After Busy FilMart Thailand Takes Pitch

    After Busy FilMart Thailand Takes Pitch Event to Cannes

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • Tournage Un sac de Billes

    Film Review: 'A Bag of Marbles'

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • Madame-Review

    Film Review: 'Madame'

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • 'Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story'

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

  • HAF: Prizes Awarded to Asian Film

    HAF: Prizes Awarded to Asian Film Projects and Works in Progress

    Indian studio, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has turned 10. Already a success story with Hindi-language Bollywood films, the company is now focusing on a major push into other Indian languages. Marathi-language “Aapla Manus” was a box office success when it released in February and coming up are two more Marathi films “Cycle” and “Kashinath Ghanekar.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad