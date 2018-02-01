You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K.’s Zycon and China’s DeZerlin Draw Up Mega Animation Pact

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A hostess pours drinks before the CEO council at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 31 January 2018. May is leading the largest business delegation her government has ever taken overseas as she seeks to put her Brexit troubles aside and make progress on boosting the UK's trade.British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China, Beijing - 31 Jan 2018
CREDIT: RA/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation.

The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made over a period of 8 years. Aggregate production value is estimated at $160 million (RMB1 billion).

“Traditionally, intellectual property has been created in the West, and Chinese partners are then sought out for finance and production services. But with this deal, DeZerlin reverses the process, generating all of the original IP internally, and partnering with Zycon for co-finance and co-production utilizing the excellent creative and technical talent in the UK,” the companies explained.

“Watch the Skies,” an action fantasy about a marooned alien boy and the earth kids who rescue him, is the first title in the film slate. Under the direction of DeZerlin’s chief creative officer Mark Byers, it is set for delivery in early 2019. A prominent English-language voice cast is expected to be attached. A second title, “Codename: Furball” is a WWII-set adventure set to start production in Spring this year.

Related

Based in Qingdao and founded with the backing of Houtu Venture Capital, HG Capital, and DH Capital, DeZerlin has been in operation since 2010. It specializes in “creating broad worlds and vast universes from which characters, stories, and franchises for all media can be drawn and developed.”

“DeZerlin Media is a forward-thinking company, and their philosophy of developing internal IP to reach a wider global market is refreshing to me, and makes them a true industry leader in China,” said Zycon CEO Mohammed Khalid.

Zycon has been involved with the film “Cricket & Antoinette” and pre-school series “The Yugo Channel” with Cheerland Entertainment.

“It is exciting for us to break through cultural barriers between East and West, and bring entertaining original content to the world through this partnership,” said Lin Zhang, DeZerlin founder and CEO.

More Film

  • A hostess pours drinks before the

    U.K.’s Zycon and China’s DeZerlin Draw Up Mega Animation Pact

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

  • Sexual Harassment: Screen Australia Finalizes Code

    Screen Australia Finalizes Sexual Harassment Code of Conduct

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

  • A Statue of Nintendo Co 'S

    Animated Mario Movie in The Works From Illumination, Nintendo

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

  • Chrissy Metz24th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    Film News Roundup: Chrissy Metz to Star in Faith-Based Movie 'The Impossible'

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

  • Stacy MartinThe Summer Party presented by

    'All the Money in the World's' Stacy Martin Joins Natalie Portman in 'Vox Lux'

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

  • 'Hunger Games,' 'Mad Men' Attractions to

    Lionsgate to Open 'Hunger Games,' 'Divergent' Attractions in Madrid

    China’s DeZerlin Media and the U.K.’s Zycon Media have agreed to co-finance and produce a large slate of film and TV animation. The agreement, signed on Thursday at the British Ambassador’s residence in Beijing in the presence of the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, covers 10 feature films and 10 TV series to be made […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad