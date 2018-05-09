Tokyo Festival Sets Koji Yakusho Sidebar

The Tokyo International Film Festival will dedicate a major sidebar section this year to the work of legendary actor Koji Yakusho. Another section will be dedicated to animation director Masaaki Yuasa.

“Over a 40-year career, Yakusho has won best actor awards at a variety of international film festivals, such as with “Cure” (1997) at the Tokyo festival, “Warm Water Under the Red Bridge” at the Chicago International Film Festival, “Walking My Life” at Film Madrid, “The Woodsman and the Rain” at the Dubai International Film Festival and “The World of Kanako” at the Sitges Festival. He has also starred in a remarkable number of other award-winning films: Cannes Palme d’Or-winning “The Eel,” “Eureka” and Alejandro Inarritu’s “Babel.”

Yuasa has been involved with popular franchises including “Doraemon,” “Chibi Maruko-chan” and “Crayon Shinchan.” More recently he has scored as a feature director. His “Lu Over the Wall” won the Cristal Award at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in 2017. And his subsequent “Night is Short, Walk On Girl” won the Grand Prize for features at the Ottawa International Animation Film Festival.

This year’s edition of the festival will run Oct. 25 – Nov. 3, 2018 at locations all around the Japanese capital. The accompanying rights market, TIFFCOM, will be held Oct 23.25.