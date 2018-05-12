‘Titan’ Adaptation Launched by China-U.K. Venture Flying Tiger (EXCLUSIVE)

“Titan: Fighting Fantasy” has been set as the first project to flow from pioneering U.K.-Chinese film and TV venture Flying Tiger.

The project is a live-action Chinese-language adaptation of the game books written by Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson. The fantasy works are set in a Dungeons & Dragons world on the continent of Alanasia on the planet Titan, a setting that bears a strong resemblance to China 700 years ago. “Titan: Fighting Fantasy” is to be produced as a 10-hour series for Chinese online and TV consumption.

Flying Tiger is a joint venture among veteran U.K. film financier Paul Brett (“The King’s Speech”), Meredith Brett, Jonny Boston and Al Man, a leading Chinese entertainment data company that counts e-commerce giant Alibaba among its backers. Flying Tiger’s remit spans finance, creation and distribution. It has substantial development funds and more than 20 properties in different stages of development.

“Titan” is to be jointly produced with Perfect SeaCoast, a division of films and games giant Perfect World. The series is budgeted at 200 million renminbi ($30 million). The script has been written by Zhang Haifan, one of China’s top novelists and screenwriters. No cast is yet attached.

“We now have a seven-year track record of collecting and analyzing data, information on some 900 WeChat and Chinese websites, and have been consulting on entertainment industry trends, stars and content in China,” AI Man chairman Julian “Summer” Xia told Variety in Cannes. “Now is the time to step into production in our own right. The objective is not for data to supplant creativity, but to support it through measurable insight.”

“We see that China, despite its incredibly rich cultural history, does not have a great resource of stories that have connected globally,” said Brett, who also heads U.K. finance house Prescience. “Flying Tiger’s model will be to make Chinese stories for Chinese domestic markets, leveraging on European IP.”

Brett called “Titan” a huge IP complete with dragons, warriors, princesses, pirates, magical beasts, warlocks, giants, dwarves, magicians, and several European villains.

“We aim to produce a Chinese ‘Game of Thrones’ and would love to emulate the success of ‘Day and Night,’ which is released by iQIYI and has been picked up outside China by Netflix,” Brett said. “I used to travel to Los Angeles several times per year. Now I spend more time in China. Today it is the most advanced market in the world in terms of use of technology and the most competitive in seeking new forms of entertainment.”