‘The Third Murder’ Wins Six Japan Academy Prizes

The Hirokazu Kore-eda legal drama, “The Third Murder” scooped six Japan Academy prizes at the awards ceremony in Tokyo, including awards for best picture, best director, best screenplay and best editing.

Yu Aoi took best actress honors for her turn as a mentally disturbed woman in Kazuya Shiaishi’s relationship drama “Birds Without Names.”

Masaki Suda was named best actor for his performance as a juvenile-delinquent-turned boxer in the Yoshiyuki Kishi’s two-parter “Wilderness.”

Best supporting actor went to ““The Third Murder” star Koji Yakusho, playing a two-time convicted murderer being tried for a third killing, and facing certain execution. Playing the daughter of the murdered man, Suzu Hirose took best the supporting actress prize.