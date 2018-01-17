Thailand Attracts More Film Shoots in 2017

Thailand saw the number of incoming productions drop in 2017. But their value and the number of feature films both increased.

Data from the Thailand Film Office showed that the value of foreign film, TV, video and advertisements shot in the country last year increased 7% from $74.1 million (THB2.37 billion) in 2016 to $79.4 million (THB2.54 billion) in 2017. The number of productions fell from 779 in 2016 to 730 in 2017.

Within the total, the number of feature movies leaped from 50 to 80. Worateera Suvarnsorn, director of the Thailand Film Office said that two films had been able to access the production rebate scheme that was introduced in January 2017. She attributed the increase in feature movies to the promotional efforts of her office. “Over the last few years, we have concentrated particularly on the promotion of Thailand as a location for international feature films, through our attendance at events like Cannes, AFM, and Filmart. It is gratifying to see that this has had a positive effect,” she said.

Qualifying productions can apply for the incentive which starts at 15% of Thai production spend. But it can rise to 20% under certain conditions.

Data is from January to November 2017. But a TFO spokesman told Variety that the office was happy that the numbers are effectively complete.