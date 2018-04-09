Tang Media Pacts With Tencent to Buy Hollywood Movies For China

Donald Tang’s Tang Media Partners has struck a pact with China Everbright and Tencent Films to acquire Hollywood movies for release in China. The deal foresees the acquisition of 10-20 titles per year.

The deal is part of a raft of growth initiatives that TMP announced Monday in Hong Kong.

In a related move, TMP has agreed to work with Tencent Penguin Pictures to co-invest and co-develop a TV series based on Meng Ru Shen’s “Dian Dao Wei Zhi,” which they jointly acquired in October.

A third deal sees TMP working with Reliance Entertainment to import Indian movies into China. Indian films have recently been on a roll at the Chinese box office. While the reverse has not yet proved true, the pair also aim to introduce more Chinese films in India.

The moves in China, follow the building of Los Angeles-based Global Road Entertainment last year. It was engineered from the merger of sales and finance group IM Global and North American distributor Open Road, both companies acquired by TMP last year.

China’s giant Tencent group has expanded from games and social media into streaming video, music and increasingly content production. Both Tencent Films and Penguin Pictures are production wings. Tencent is also a minority investor in TMP, and struck a [previously struck a television production pact with IM Global. Reliance, part of the Reliance ADA Group, was a major investor in IM Global prior to IM Global’s sale.

Global Road said that it has struck a deal with Lorenzo di Bonaventura to produce thriller “The Last Masters,” written by Alex Tse. The film is to be structured as a China- U.S. co-production and give fresh insight into martial arts.

TMP described the latest development as expression of a “dual-core strategy” that includes access to China while also including”superior Hollywod story telling.”

“TMP China will make films, TV digital shows for Chinese market for Chinese audiences, in Chinese-language with Hollywood magic. In time we will find Chinese stores which can be hits in Hollywood and the world. We have the DNA for all this under one roof,” said TMP founder and chairman Donald Tang.

“TMP China and its predecessor IM Global China is a pioneer in introducing Chinese-language content to the rest of the world, having maintained a leading market position for nearly a decade. TMP believes in the strong global potential of high quality Chinese content and will continue to invest heavily in this area.”

In Berlin, in February, Global Road told buyers and finance partners that it will put up $1 billion in production finance over the next three years as it sets out to be a new mini-studio. The figure comes as Global Road plans to release 15 to 20 wide-release movies per year in the U.S. and Canada by 2020. Production budgets are expected in the $20 million to $100 million range.

“The Last Masters” follows three generations of martial arts fighters who must come together to vanquish an international operation that unites legit pharma with the world’s most powerful drug kingpins. Production will be located in China and other international sites.

Tse is best known for writing Zack Snyder’s adaptation of Watchmen. He also wrote the script for the remake of Sony Pictures’ SuperFly which is currently in production. The production will be overseen by Lynn Harris, Global Road Entertainment’s president of worldwide production.

“Working with (di Bonaventura) on our first Chinese co-production is a great way to jump start this part of our business and is the start of what we hope are many collaborations to come,” said Rob Friedman, Global Road chairman and CEO.