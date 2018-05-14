STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise ‘Warriors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

STX Entertainment has come on to co-produce “Warriors.” The children- and young adult-targeted film is one of the highest profile movies being developed by Alibaba Pictures, the film offshoot of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

“Harry Potter” producer David Heyman and STX’s Gigi Pritzker will produce. Award-winning Hollywood pair Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger have come on board as screenwriters. Their credits include “Kung Fu Panda” parts 1, 2 and 3, “The SpongeBob Movie: A Sponge out of Water,” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.”

The project is a live action-CGI hybrid based on a series of young adult books by a U.K.-based female trio of Kate Cary, Cherith Baldry, Tui Sutherland — and an editor, Victoria Holmes. They publish collectively under the pseudonym Erin Hunter.

Published by Harper Collins from 2003 onwards, “Warriors” features several clans of forest-dwelling cats. The stories involve themes of adventure, forbidden love, nature versus nurture, and faith.

Alibaba Pictures and STX are no strangers. They recently announced that they would co-produce and co-finance sci-fi action film “Steel Soldiers,” to be produced by Robert Zemeckis.

Heyman joined the “Warriors” project in November 2016. At the time there were six series of “Warrior” novels, which were each to have six books when completed. At the time there were also nine spin-off books, known as super editions, as well as an English-language manga series distributed by the now defunct Tokyopop.

Alibaba Pictures bought out film rights to the entire oeuvre, immediately sparking talk about a movie franchise. Heyman cautioned such over-enthusiasm and said that the primary task must be to delivery an interesting and worthy first film, before thoughts can turn to franchises.

“Alibaba represents quality and the best values. When I first came to China a few years ago, I sought them out,” Heyman told Variety at the time. “What we discovered is that Alibaba is interested in telling stories that are universally relatable.”

“‘Warriors’ is such a perfect Chinese-British project. The values (in the books) are British. But they are also Chinese… There’s more that unites us than divides us,” he told Variety at the time.

STX is the upcoming studio founded by Robert Simonds. From the outset it has sought connections between Hollywood and China. Among its investors are TPG Growth, Hony Capital; PCCW and Chinese social media giant Tencent.

The company was behind Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan-starring thriller “The Foreigner,” which was one of the very few recently successful East West co-productions. STX recently boarded Tencent’s “Zombie Brother” with Channing Tatum heading an adaptation of a Tencent games and comics property. STX has filed documents setting it on course for an IPO in Hong Kong.

Alibaba Pictures, which has its own share listings in Hong Kong and Singapore, now has three divisions: Internet-based promotion and distribution, which is dominated by its online ticketing business, and film distribution; content production, covering film and TV series; and integrated development, or merchandise sales.

It has taken stakes in a handful of Hollywood movies including “Star Trek: Beyond,” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” and has an undisclosed minority stake in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.