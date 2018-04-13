You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Late Cinema Legend Sridevi Wins India’s Top Acting Honor

Indian cinema legend Sridevi was recognized as best actress for her role in the film “Mom” at the Indian National Film Awards that were announced on Thursday. Sridevi died in February. The awards jury was headed by Shekhar Kapur, who directed her in one of her most famous roles “Mr India.”

Actor Vinod Khanna, who died in 2017, was accorded the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the country’s highest film honor. Riddhi Sen won best actor for “Nagarkirtan.” The film also won awards for costume, make-up, and a special jury award.

Jayaraj won best director for “Bhayanakam” and the film also took home the cinematography and adapted screenplay awards.

Rima Das’ globally feted “Village Rockstars” won best feature, and awards for editing and location sound.

Blockbuster “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” won most popular film and awards for special effects and action choreography.

Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman won music awards for “Kaatru Veliyidai” and “Mom.”

Fahadh Faasil won best supporting actor for “Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum” and the film also won original screenplay. Divya Dutta won best supporting actress for “Irada”, which also won best film on environment. Pampally won best debut for “Sinjar.”

