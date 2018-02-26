Sridevi’s Death Caused by Accidental Drowning, Dubai Police Say

LONDON — The death of legendary Indian film star Sridevi was caused by accidental drowning in her Dubai hotel room and not because of a cardiac arrest, as reported earlier, according to police.

“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, @DubaiPoliceHQ today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” Dubai Media Office tweeted on Monday morning.

The Dubai Media Office followed up with another tweet, stating, “Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”

The who’s who of India’s entertainment industry have gathered in Mumbai at the residence of Sridevi’s brother-in-law, the actor and producer Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”), to await the arrival of the late actress’ body.

Billionaire businessman Anil Ambani had sent a private jet to Dubai to retrieve Sridevi’s body, but it is not immediately clear when this will happen or when the funeral will take place.

Sridevi was married to producer Boney Kapoor (“Mr. India”) and has two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi. Jahnvi is set to make her acting debut in Dharma Productions’ and Zee Studios’ “Dhadak,” the Hindi-language remake of the biggest Marathi-language movie of all time, “Sairat.”

Sridevi acted in about 300 films in several Indian languages. Her last release was 2017’s “Mom.” She has a cameo as herself in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Zero,” due on Christmas Day.

The family was in Dubai to attend the wedding of their nephew, actor Mohit Marwah (“Fugly”).