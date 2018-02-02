You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Profits Surge to $2.6 Billion in Quarterly Report

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo
CREDIT: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase.

Results for the Pictures Division, which encompasses film and TV operations, saw revenues in the three months to December increase by 35% and net income turn positive. Revenues in the three months hit JPY260 billion ($2.37 billion) and an operating loss of $977 million was replaced by an operating profit of $96 million.

According to Sony, Hirai proposed the management transition to the Sony board’s nominating committee, and the decision was approved by the Sony board at a meeting earlier today.

Sony revised its full year guidance upwards in terms of net profits, and kept its revenue forecast unchanged.

Its forecast for the Pictures division was unchanged. For the year to March 2018, it is forecasting a recovery from loss at the Pictures division to profit of JPY39 billion ($379) on revenues of JPY1.02 billion ($9.93 billion).

More to come.

More Film

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Profits Surge to $2.6 Billion in Quarterly Report

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • The Improv, Legendary Comedy Club and

    The Improv, Legendary Comedy Club and Brand, Acquired by Levity

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • Anna AkanaYouTube 'Youth & Consequences' TV

    Film News Roundup: Anna Akana to Headline 'Go Back to China' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • Geostorm

    'Blade Runner 2049' Weathers Challenge from 'Geostorm' on Disc Sales Charts

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • Armando Iannucci

    FilmNation Backs Armando Iannucci's David Copperfield Movie

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • John Logan Da Vinci

    Leonardo DiCaprio's Da Vinci Biopic Hires James Bond Screenwriter

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

  • 'Black Panther' Heading for $130 Million

    'Black Panther' Bounds Toward Huge $150 Million Presidents Day Weekend Opening

    Having surprised the market with news that CEO Kazuo Hirai is to step aside at the head of the corporation, Sony Friday unveiled strong third quarter earnings showing group revenue up 11% to $23.6 billion and group profits massively up at $2.63 billion.  That is a more ten tenfold increase. Results for the Pictures Division, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad