Sony Pictures Networks India Backs Campaigning Drama ‘T For Taj Mahal’

Sony Pictures Networks Productions, part of Sony in India, is backing campaigning social drama “T For Taj Mahal.” The film is directed by Kireet Khurana, a six-time winner of the National Film Award.

The film examines social entrepreneurship and challenges the paucity of education in India. Social dramas have repeatedly shown themselves as box office winners in India, with the genre including the recent “Pad Man” and “Dangal.”

The cast of “T For Taj Mahal” includes Subrat Dutta, U.S. actress Ali Faulkner (“The Twilight Saga – Breaking Dawn”,) Bidita Bag (“Babumoshai Bandookbaaz”,) Manoj Pahwa (“Hey Ram”,) and Pitobash (“Million Dollar Arm”) in key roles.

Production is by Abis Rizvi, with SPN Productions set as both production company and distributor. The film is currently in post-production and will be released this year.

Best known for its 2015 hit “Piku,” directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, SPN Productions has backed other content-driven films including “Azhar,” “Mubarakan,” and “Poster Boys.” This year, in addition to “T For Taj Mahal” it will also release sports biopic “Soorma.”

“’T for Taj Mahal’ is an idea that is built on the fact that education is a basic right and that a simple idea could spark a revolution,” said Khurana in a statement. “Cinema has the power to start a relevant conversation that can empower lives.”

In its 23rd year in India, Sony Pictures Networks India operates 31 TV channels in the sub-continent. Sony Pictures International Productions is also active in India. Last year it produced “Pad Man,” and is currently in production on its first regional–language film with Malayalam star Prithviraj.