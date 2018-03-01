You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore’s Jack Neo Sets ‘Killer’ in Taiwan

CREDIT: Courtesy of MM2 Entertainment

Jack Neo, far and away Singapore’s most commercially successful film director, is to shoot his upcoming “Killer Not Stupid” in Taiwan. The action comedy is backed by Turner Asia Pacific and the MM2 Asia mini studio.

Killer Not Stupid tells the story of two men who decide to end their careers as assassins with a final mission. Along the way, they meet an old classmate a Filipino drug lord daughter and others en route to Taichung, Taiwan.

The cast is headed by Jay Shih and Amber An, in their first on-screen collaboration. Others include Lin  Nadou Lin Mei-hsiu, Xin Long, Hong Kong’s Apple Chan, and Malaysia’s Gadrick Chin. Working from a script by Neo, the movie will commence filming in Taichung in mid-March and is expected to wrap in end April 2018.

“Killer Not Stupid” is presented by mm2 Entertainment, and Neo’s J Team Productions, in association with Turner Asia Pacific, produced by mm2 Entertainment Co., Ltd (Taiwan), and supported by the Singapore Film Commission. It is the second film produced under a deal between Turner and MM2.

Neo, whose credits include Money No Enough, I Not Stupid, and the Ah Boys to Men series, has singlehandedly been responsible for 9 of the 10 highest grossing Singapore films in Singapore. He also has a fan base in Taiwan. His Money No Enough 2, has been screening at Taichung’s  Wonderful Cinema for more than 8 years.

“Taiwan is one of the key territories we are expanding into and we are delighted that Jack has chosen to film in Taiwan for the first time. We hope that Killer Not Stupid will be a successful foray into Taiwan and North Asia like all of Jack’s films in Singapore and Malaysia,” said mm2 Asia CEO, Chang Long Jong.

