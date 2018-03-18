FilMart: Sergei Bodrov Project Heads Debut Slate for Goldfinch Neon

A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate.

The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big Mike) and Goldfinch Studios’ Head of Sales and Distribution, Andy Green. Visiting from the U.K. are Goldfinch CEO Kirsty Bell and marketing head Phil McKenzie.

The Bodrov project is a period martial arts fantasy, “The Three Swords of Master Chan.” Currently in development, Goldfinch Neo aims to attach a high profile cast and structure the picture as a U.K.-China co-production.

The company is also touting a Hong Kong-set film adaptation of stage musical “Stomp.” Luke Cresswell, co-creator of the original show, is attached to direct.

Leeder, who has a long track record in Asian action films, is overseeing ‘Cracko.” The film mixes a heist premise with a zombie movie, and prominently features the urban sport of parkour. Locations include Hong Kong and a fictional, abandoned city.

Goldfinch Neon is also set to co-produce with 707 Entertainment, an untitled martial arts feature. Production is by Phillip Rhee, creator or the 1980s action franchise “Best of the Best,” and his partner John Baca.

Goldfinch Studios pitches itself as an independent film group with expertise across finance, production, studio facilities, post and VFX. Upcoming projects include Ben Cookson’s “Waiting for Anya,” starring Angelica Huston and Noah Schnapp; and Carl Hunter’s “Sometimes, Always, Never,” starring Bill Nighy, Sam Riley and Jenny Agutter.