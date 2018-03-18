You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FilMart: Sergei Bodrov Project Heads Debut Slate for Goldfinch Neon

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Goldfinch Studios

A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate.

The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big Mike) and Goldfinch Studios’ Head of Sales and Distribution, Andy Green. Visiting from the U.K. are Goldfinch CEO Kirsty Bell and marketing head Phil McKenzie.

The Bodrov project is a period martial arts fantasy, “The Three Swords of Master Chan.” Currently in development, Goldfinch Neo aims to attach a high profile cast and structure the picture as a U.K.-China co-production.

The company is also touting a Hong Kong-set film adaptation of stage musical “Stomp.” Luke Cresswell, co-creator of the original show, is attached to direct.

Leeder, who has a long track record in Asian action films, is overseeing ‘Cracko.” The film mixes a heist premise with a zombie movie, and prominently features the urban sport of parkour. Locations include Hong Kong and a fictional, abandoned city.

Goldfinch Neon is also set to co-produce with 707 Entertainment, an untitled martial arts feature. Production is by Phillip Rhee, creator or the 1980s action franchise “Best of the Best,” and his partner John Baca.

Goldfinch Studios pitches itself as an independent film group with expertise across finance, production, studio facilities, post and VFX. Upcoming projects include Ben Cookson’s “Waiting for Anya,” starring Angelica Huston and Noah Schnapp; and Carl Hunter’s “Sometimes, Always, Never,” starring Bill Nighy, Sam Riley and Jenny Agutter.

More Film

  • Fox Networks and MM2 Asia Unveil

    FilMart: Fox Networks and MM2 Asia to Unveil Chinese-Language Six Pack

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • FilMart: Sergei Bodrov Project Heads Debut

    FilMart: Sergei Bodrov Project Heads Debut Slate for Goldfinch Neon

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • FilMart: Aurora and 108 Media Unveil

    FilMart: Aurora and 108 Media Unveil Investment Trio

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • FilMart: Golden Scene Teases Actress Comeback

    FilMart: Golden Scene Teases Actress Comeback Drama by Stanley Kwan

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • FilMart: 'Phoenix' to Rise as China-Canada

    FilMart: 'Phoenix' to Rise as China-Canada Co-Production

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • FilMart: 'Happiness Road' Leads to European

    FilMart: Ablaze Animation 'Happiness Road' Leads to European Buyers

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

  • Faith-Based 'I Can Only Imagine' Soars

    Faith-Based 'I Can Only Imagine' Soars With $17.1 Million Launch

    A new film by Russia’s Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol,” “Seventh Son”) is the highlight of the debut slate of recently launched Goldfinch Neon. The company is a Hong Kong-based offshoot of the U.K.’s Goldfinch Studios mini-conglomerate. The company’s first FilMart sees the launch of four movies. Executives in attendance include local heads Mike Leeder (aka Big […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad