SEAFIC Lab Selects SE Asian Projects for Development Course

Five film makers from Laos, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand have been selected for a year of oversight and mentoring at the second edition of the Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab.

Launched last year, SEAFIC provides extensive guidance to South East Asian film makers developing their projects over a period of eight months under the guidance of dedicated script advisers. The scheme also includes three workshop sessions, the first of which will take place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, later this month. Two subsequent sessions will be held in May and October.

The five projects are also automatically enrolled in the SEAFICxPAS program, a

producer’s lab organized by Nantes Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud initiative that will be held alongside SEAFIC.

The five projects are: “Ah Girl,” a first film by Singapore’s Geck Geck Ang, to be produced by Sharon Ng and Fran Borgia; “Ajoomma,” another first film from Singapore, to be directed by He Shuming, and produced by Si En Tan and Anthony Chen; “Arnold is a Model Student,” a first film from award-winning Thai director Sorayos Prapapan, to be produced by Donsaron Kovitvanitcha; “Crocodile Tears,” to be directed by Indinesian first timer Tumpal Tampubolon, and be produced by Mandy Marahimin; and “Raising a Beast,” to be directed by Xaisongkham Induangchanthy, of Laos, and produced by Abigail Lazaro and Steve Arounsack.