‘Scary Mother’ Named Top Film at Beijing Festival

“Scary Mother,” a Georgian-Estonian drama about a woman who chooses to follow her passion for writing, putting it ahead of her family, was named as the best picture at the Beijing International Film Festival. The film’s lead performer Nato Murvanidze was named best actress.

The Tiantan awards were presented at a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday night outside the Chinese capital. In attendance at the closing ceremony, local stars included Huang Bo, actresses Lin Chi-ling and Tong Liya.

The prizes had been decided on by a jury headed by Wong Kar-wai. British wartime drama, “Journey’s End” collected two prizes, one for Paul Bettany as best supporting actor, and another for Hildur Gudnadottir.

Caucasus-set drama, “Dede” also won two prizes. Mariam Khatchvani was named best director, while Konstantin Esadze earned the cinematography prize.

Joe Cole was named best actor in Kim Nguyen’s drone romance “Eye on Juliet.” Mina Sadati was named best supporting actress for her part in “The Searing Summer.”

Hong Kong-Chinese box office favorite, “Operation Red Sea” was the winner of the best special effects prize. The film, which has grossed over $578 million to become the second biggest film of all time in China, was an unusual festival selection. It is still playing at commercial venues.