Rachel Song Launches Chinese-Language Label XS Productions

Rachel Song, the Chinese producer who had two English-language films in Sundance this year, is launching a Chinese-language offshoot of her XS Media company.

The first project at her new XS Productions is “Yoyo,” the debut feature by writer-director Xing You. The film will shoot from August, with actresses Lu Huang and Hong Yue in the lead roles. Executive production is by Laura Rister at Untitled Management.

Song says that XS Productions will be based in Beijing and “focus on the development and production of Chinese-language film and television projects with fresh new creative talents and international appeal.”

All projects at XS Productions will be developed and produced in-house and XS Productions will self-finance some of the development. It aims to develop and produce 3-5 Chinese-language projects a year across feature films and digital and television series

The company intends to launch a private film and television fund in 2019 to self-finance future film and television projects.

XS Productions’ executive team includes CFO Tao Cheng; VP of development & productions, Julie Zhang; and director of business development, Tian Zhang.

Los Angeles-based XS Media this year launched “A Kid Like Jake” starring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Priyanka Chopra and Octavia Spencer, which was picked up by IFC Films; and Christine Choe’s “Nancy” starring Andrea Riseborough, Steve Buscemi and John Leguizamo, and which won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at Sundance.

“There is a vast and growing number of young Chinese filmmakers, creators and storytellers who are looking for that next step, looking to get eyes on their content so they can continue to develop new projects and work alongside other filmmakers to bring recognition and visibility to their stories. We want to be a catalyst for them, and operate as a company that invests in creative ambition and powerful material that can channel with the millennium and cinefile audiences both in China and overseas,” said Song in a prepared statement.