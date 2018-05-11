Composer Yoshihiro Hanno to Direct ‘Paradise Next’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed Japanese music composer Yoshihiro Hanno (“Mountains May Depart,” “Dragonfly Eyes”) is turning director again for “Paradise Next,” a road movie involving two hit men on a journey of atonement. He previously got behind the camera with 2015 title “A Woman Wavering in the Rain.”

The Taiwan-set film is a co-venture between Taiwan’s Joint Pictures and Japan’s Shimensoka. The partners will handle distribution in their respective territories and are currently looking for a sales agent to handle business overseas. Additional finance comes from the exhibition and new tech sectors.

The project was announced at the Cannes Film Festival. The film’s stars Satoshi Tsumbuki and Etsushi Toyokawa will be presented at the Taiwan industry party on Saturday.

Production is due to begin in late June, and delivery is tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2019.

Hanno has managed to attract the services of Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto (“The Last Emperor,” “The Revenant”) to compose the film’s theme song.

Joint Pictures is the production arm of James Liu’s long-established Taiwanese distribution firm, Joint Entertainment. As distributor, it has handled titles including “The Mill and the Cross,” “Postcards From the Zoo” and “North Face.” As sales agent Joint has represented “My DNA Says I Love You,” “Island Etude,” and “Spider Lilies.”