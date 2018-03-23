Film News Roundup: Natalie Portman’s ‘Annihilation’ Gets Theatrical Release in China

In today’s film news roundup, “Annihilation” gets a China release, “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” is set for October and Holliday Granger teams with Alia Shawkat in “Animals.”

DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS

Skydance Media has reached an agreement with Vision Film Entertainment to distribute Natalie Portman’s science-fiction thriller “Annihilation” in China in April.

Skydance Media controls the China distribution rights for the film. Paramount is handling distribution in North American, where grosses have hit $30 million in four weeks. It sold streaming service Netflix most international markets earlier this year.

Alex Garland directed “Annihilation” from his own script, based from the “Southern Reach Trilogy” novels by Jeff VanderMeer.

Portman portrays a biologist and former soldier who joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac.

Scott Rudin, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Eli Bush are the producers for the film with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Jo Burn serving as executive producers.

Pureflix has set an Oct. 5 release date for “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” the continuation of Louis Zamperini’s post-World War II story and his struggle to find peace after his treatment as a Japanese prisoner of war.

Zamperini’s story was chronicled in 2014’s “Unbroken,” starring Jack O’Connell with Angelina Jolie directing. “Unbroken: Path to Redemption,” tells the story of Zamperini’s experiences returning to the United States, where he sees himself as anything but a hero. He meets a young woman who captures his heart but his wrathful quest for revenge drives him deeper into despair.

Samuel Hunt stars as Zamperini and Merritt Patterson as his wife, Cynthia. David Sakurai, Gary Cole and Will Graham also star with Graham portraying his own grandfather, evangelist Billy Graham.

Both movies are based on the Laura Hillenbrand book “Unbroken.” Harold Cronk directed “Path to Redemption” from a screenplay by Richard Friedenberg and Kenneth Hixon. Producers are Matthew Baer and Mike Elliott; executive producers are Dave Mechem, Luke Zamperini, Cynthia Garris, Erik Weir, Bill Reeves and Michael Scott.

CASTINGS

Production has started in Dublin, Ireland, on Sophie Hyde’s female-driven comedy “Animals,” starring Alia Shawkat and Holliday Granger.

The project is adapted by Emma Jane Unsworth from her novel of the same name. Grainger and Shawkat will star as best friends and drinking buddies whose hedonistic existence ends when one gets engaged to an ambitious pianist who decides to stop drinking.

Sarah Brocklehurst produces alongside Rebecca Summerton and Hyde for Closer Productions along with Cormac Fox for Vico Films. Cornerstone Films has come on board to handle worldwide sales. The news was first reported by ScreenRant.