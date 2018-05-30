Korea’s NAFF Project Market Unveils Genre Picks

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NAFF

“Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films.

A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from 19 territories to be presented to potential investors and co-producers. Outstanding projects will receive cash awards and post-production support totalling $33,000 (KRW 36 million).

NAFF is part of South Korea’s biggest genre film festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan). It runs July 14-18, 2018.

Korean projects include Kim Soo-young’s fantasy horror thriller “Superpower Girl,” Jeon In-hwan’s parallel universe fantasy “Remember Spring,” Lim Jin-seung’s fantasy black comedy “Autumn Man” and Oh’s “Night at the Evil Gallery.”

From elsewhere in Asia, Loh will pitch omnibus ghost story “Hell Hole,” Woo will pitch “Siri” and Thailand’s Pinkaew pitch “2701 First Love” for Nuttakorn Trivittayakorn to direct.

The market turns its Project Spotlight on India, and presents four projects from the country. Among them is “The Ordeal,” a film adaptation of Henry James’ novel, “The Turn of the Screw.” Non-Asian selections include Norway’s “The Nightmare,” Finland’s “Red Snow” and Argentina-Brazil-Bolivia co-production “The Eternal White.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • NAFF Project Market Unveils Genre Picks

    Korea's NAFF Project Market Unveils Genre Picks

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • 'Incredibles 2' to Make June Theatrical

    'Incredibles 2' to Make June Theatrical Debut in China

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • Mammoth Lakes Film Festival

    Mammoth Lakes Film Festival Awards 'My Name Is Myeisha'

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • Palm Springs International ShortFest Line-Up Features

    Palm Springs International ShortFest Line-Up Features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Connor Jessup

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Film News Roundup: 'Deadpool 2' Tops $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

  • James Ivory

    James Ivory to Write Alexander Payne's Family Drama 'The Judge's Will'

    “Ong Bak” producer and director Prachya Pinkaew will line up with Singapore’s Sam Loh (“Siew Lup”), Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin (“The Tiger Factory”) and South Korean genre specialist Oh In-chun (“The DMZ”) to pitch their genre movie projects at July’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films. A five-day project market, NAFF has selected 25 projects from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad