‘Monster Hunt 2’ Tops $90 Million Single Day Opening at Chinese New Year

“Monster Hunt 2,” a hybrid live action and CGI fantasy from the co-creator of “Shrek,” has romped into the record books as it opened in theaters on the first day of the Chinese New Year holiday.

By 8pm local time on Friday, the film had grossed $92 million (RMB585 million) according to provisional data from China Box Office. The movie’s producer Edko Films, confirmed a figure of $76 million (RMB480 million) at 4pm.

Those figures represented a 44% market share for “Monster Hunt 2,” ahead of “Detective Chinatown 2” in second place. “Detective Chinatown 2” had scored $56 million (RMB359 million) by 8pm.

Berlin Film Festival-goers and foreign distributors will get a chance to see the Raman Hui-directed movie “Monster Hunt 2” for themselves this weekend. It plays on Sunday in an out-of-competition special screening.

Chinese New Year (aka Spring Festival) is one of the two peak times for cinema attendance in China. Often in past years, the first day of the week-long public holiday has proved to be quieter than the second and third days, as families cluster together on the first day, before dispersing. As recently as two days ago, Chinese media had been forecasting an aggregate first day box office of $63 million (RMB400 million).

“Monster Hunt 2” is a sequel to a 2015 original that overtook “Fast & Furious 7” to briefly become the highest grossing film of all time in China, with a box office of $384 million (RMB2.44 billion). Like the original, it stars Bai Baihe and Jing Boran, with the addition this time of “In The Mood For Love” and “Grandmaster” star Tony Leung Chiu-wai.