Malaysia Confirms Ban of India’s ‘Padmaavat’ After Appeal

Malaysian authorities have turned down an appeal against the banning of hit Indian film “Padmaavat.”

The national censorship board (LPF) ruled against the film on Saturday. That ruling was reconfirmed on Monday, the film’s local distributor Antenna Entertainments announced on its Facebook page.

The LPF chairman had said that the film “touches on the sensitivities of Islam” which he said is unacceptable in a Muslim-majority country.

In India, the film had been controversial for the opposite reason. Militant Hindus from the Rajput clan feared that the film portrayed the possibly fictional queen Padmavaati as being wooed by a Muslim prince. During shooting, Hindus vandalized the films sets, and nearer the time of release issued a bounty for the death of star Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Upon release, however, “Padmaavat” was discovered not to have a controversial dream sequence which Rajputs had objected to, and to hail the Rajput legacy. The film sailed on to an opening weekend score of more than $30 million worldwide.

Malaysian film fans were unimpressed by the LPF decision. Some asked if the LPF actually watched or understood the film. Others said they will instead watch the film illegally online, explaining that repeated bans of films that are popular worldwide undermines Malaysian government attempts to halt piracy.