Lionsgate’s ‘Norm of the North’ Headed for Sequel With India’s Assemblage Entertainment

Production is under way on a sequel to animated feature “Norm of the North.” The original film, about an Arctic lemming who infiltrates an evil property development company in New York, was released in 2016 by Lionsgate in North America and licensed internationally by Good Universe to 70 territories.

The sequel is produced at Indian animation company Assemblage Entertainment, along with Los Angeles-based Splash Entertainment, Lionsgate and Dream Factory. Director and voice cast have not been disclosed, though the film is set to be completed later in 2018.

The first film was directed by Trevor Wall, with voices by Rob Schneider, Heather Graham, Ken Jeong and Bill Nighy. It grossed about $17 million.

As well as the first “Norm,” Mumbai-based Assemblage was also involved in the production of Australian company Flying Bark’s “Blinky Bill – The Movie” and contributed production services to the Dreamworks Animation Television-produced Netflix series “Trollhunters,” headed by Guillermo del Toro.

Assemblage is currently also working on “Arctic Justice,” an animated feature set for release through Open Road Films later this year. The company says it is working to shift from production services and co-production. It reports that it is developing its own original content in collaboration with various Hollywood entities.

“It is unprecedented that an independent animated feature from India is greenlit for a sequel to be watched by global audiences in 2018,” said Assemblage.