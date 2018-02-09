Korean Lesbian Director Retires After Sex Assault Verdict, Social Media Storm

Female film director, Lee Hyun-ju says she will immediately retire from film making. She was found guilty of a sexual assault against another woman in the industry in an incident that took place in 2015.

In December, Lee, acclaimed for her 2016 film “Our Love Story,” received a two-year jail sentence, suspended for three years, plus 40 hours of sex education therapy.

This week Lee was stripped of an award she received from Women in Film Korea late last year. The organization said it did not know of the charges, or verdict against her, when it awarded the prize.

Korean law protects the identities of both the attacker and the victim in sexual assault cases. Lee, who had been known only as “A” chose to identify herself.

She issued a statement on Thursday that ran the gamut from contrition, to a statement of innocence, and an accusation that the trial judge was biased.

“Although I accept the (court) ruling, I feel I have been falsely accused…I agree that my behavior has hurt the victim and the victim’s boyfriend, regardless of the reasons. Thanks for those who supported and liked ‘Our Love Story.’ I am sorry to disappoint many people. To me movies were all I had in life, and I lived for it until now. However, I will quit working in the film industry to take responsibility for the issue.”

Related Producer Jill Messick, Rose McGowan's Former Manager, Dies at 50 LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sex Cases to District Attorney

Lee’s acceptance of responsibility and retirement, however, are unlikely to end matters. The victim, still identified only as “B” has taken to social media with a series of recriminations.

B explains that the incident occurred after she got drunk with friends and was taken by Lee to a motel to sleep off her hangover. When she woke B was largely unclothed. Lee claimed that their sex had been mutually agreed. B insisted otherwise.

B accuses Lee of forcing the matter to trial, rather than privately accept that the incident had been one-sided. B accuses Lee, a friend from school days, of failing to apologize to her. And she further accuses Lee of using the WIF award to promote her film, in the same month as the court found her guilty.

“Our Love Story” won the top film prize a the 2016 Jeonju film festival. The film earned Lee the best new director prize in 2017 at the Blue Dragon Awards.

“Women in Film Korea was later informed about ‘A’s case on February 2 through a report, and the board members were gathered for a discussion. The board members believe she has clearly violated the cause of the association’s establishment and have decided to cancel her award,” the organization said in a statement.