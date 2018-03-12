You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb Raider’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Contents Panda

Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy.

Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second place. The Warner Bros. release earned $2.99 million in four days.

Korean titles, “Little Forest” and “The Princess and the Matchmaker” slipped to third and fourth, respectively. “Little Forest” earned $2.07 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $8.36 million after two weekends on release. Incurring a drop of 68%, “Matchmaker” earned $1.22 million between Friday and Sunday for a two-weekend total of $9.35 million.

With a week-on-week drop of 73%, Disney’s “Black Panther” earned $561,000 for a total of $42.6 million after four weekends. Fox’s “The Shape of Water” earned $457,000, extending its total to $3.36 million after three weekends. “What Happened to Monday” took seventh place, earning $430,000. The action adventure has accumulated $6.79 million since its Feb. 22 release.

More Film

  • High output but lower admissions for

    Mexican Cinema: High Output but Lower Admissions in 2017, Says Imcine Yearbook

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • 'Perro Bomba' Dominates Guadalajara Construye Awards

    'Perro Bomba' Wins Big at Guadalajara Construye Awards

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb

    Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb Raider’

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • Ready Player One

    SXSW Film Review: 'Ready Player One'

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy. Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad