Korea Box Office: ‘Vanished’ Beats ‘Tomb Raider’

Korean thriller, “The Vanished” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 7), the remake of Spain’s “The Body” earned $5.09 million from 654,000 admissions over five days. The story involves a corpse which disappears from a morgue before a scheduled autopsy.

Opening one day later, “Tomb Raider” took second place. The Warner Bros. release earned $2.99 million in four days.

Korean titles, “Little Forest” and “The Princess and the Matchmaker” slipped to third and fourth, respectively. “Little Forest” earned $2.07 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $8.36 million after two weekends on release. Incurring a drop of 68%, “Matchmaker” earned $1.22 million between Friday and Sunday for a two-weekend total of $9.35 million.

With a week-on-week drop of 73%, Disney’s “Black Panther” earned $561,000 for a total of $42.6 million after four weekends. Fox’s “The Shape of Water” earned $457,000, extending its total to $3.36 million after three weekends. “What Happened to Monday” took seventh place, earning $430,000. The action adventure has accumulated $6.79 million since its Feb. 22 release.