Korea Box Office: ‘Rampage’ Rules Weekend

Opening on Thursday, “Rampage” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The Warner Bros. release scored $5.58 million from 687,000 admissions over four days, and accounted for 35% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on the same day, “A Quiet Place” landed in second. Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, the Paramount movie earned $2.17 million from 268,000 admissions.

“Ready Player One” was again ranked third by ticket sales. The Steven Spielberg film earned $1.64 million between Friday and Sunday and extended its three-weekend total to $16.9 million.

Korean trio, “What a Man Wants,” “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum” and “Stand by Me” dropped to fourth, fifth and to seventh, respectively. Next Entertainment World’s “Man” earned $1.53 million between Friday and Sunday for a two-weekend total of $7.69 million. “Gonjiam,” which had ranked top for two weeks, suffered a week-on-week drop of 66% and earned $1.35 over the weekend. The horror movie has accumulated a total of $19.1 million after three weekends. “Stand by Me” earned $378,000 for a cumulative $1.76 million after two weekends.

“Intention,” a documentary about the Sewol ferry sinking, was released on Thursday and took sixth place. It earned $1.41 million over four days. On the 4th anniversary of the disaster, the Korean government held the first memorial on Monday (Apr. 16) where some 5,000 people gathered.