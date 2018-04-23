Korea Box Office: ‘Rampage’ Remains on Top, Sewol Documentary Jumps to Second

“Rampage” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the second consecutive weekend. The Warner Bros. release earned $3.03 million from 364,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $10.2 million after two weekends on release. It accounted for 34% of a quiet weekend box office.

Korean documentary about the Sewol ferry sinking, “Intention” jumped to second place by ticket sales. The investigative film earned $885,300 for a two-weekend total of $3 million.

“A Quiet Place” and “Ready Player One” took third and fourth places, respectively. Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, Paramount’s “Quiet Place” earned added $926,000 over the weekend for a total of $3.74 million after two weekends. “Player One” added $893,000 to extend its total to $18.2 million after four weekends.

Korean crime thriller, “Marionette” opened on Thursday (Apr. 19) and took fifth place, earning $892,000 over four days. “Marionette” explores the problem of underage sex crimes in Korea.

Korean duo, “What a Man Wants” and “Gonjian: Haunted Asylum” took sixth and seventh. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 61%, Next Entertainment’s “What A Man Wants” earned $595,000 for a total of $8.83 million after three weekends. Showbox’s horror movie “Gonjiam” added $414,000 for a four-weekend total of $19.8 million.